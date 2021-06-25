Published June 21, 2021
Internal documents obtained by Dr. Jane Ruby illustrate catastrophe waiting to happen!
Airline pilots are dropping dead at alarming rates after being forced to take the jab, or face losing their careers.
This is a MAJOR concern for hundreds of thousands of daily air travelers, and it’s only getting worse!
One thought on “Leaked Airline Documents Reveal HORRIFIC Details About ‘Vaccinated’ Pilots”
The truth is now pretty much a one eighty from the msm. How long will they be able to hold back the tide, the big lie? It’s coming apart at the seems.
.