Jan 2, 2022 • Lebanon has begun 2022 in a state of paralysis, with the cabinet having not met for two months, the value of currency plummeting, and the investigation into the deadly Beirut port blast in 2020 has stalled. Elections are due this year but political arguments over the dates have led to fears they may not happen at all.
One thought on “Lebanon enters the new year in a deepening crisis”
Absolutely heart-wrenching to watch. Could happen to any country that is repeated stolen from.
Rounding it out, from 16 years ago:
Israel Continues to Steal Water and Soil from Lebanon:
http://www.uruknet.de/?p=m27141&hd=0&size=1&l=t
.