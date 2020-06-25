Leech swims up man’s penis, drinks pint of blood before docs pull it out

New York Post – by Ben Cost

Here’s a worm that will make you squirm.

Doctors in Cambodia recently removed a leech that, in wince-worthy fashion, had entered an elderly man’s penis while he was swimming and drank a full pint of blood.

The unnamed patient first knew something was awry after experiencing severe pain while trying to use the bathroom, reports Viral Press. He wound up at a hospital in Phnom Penh, where a tiny camera was inserted into his penis, which revealed the culprit to be a leech.

The poor soul told doctors that he went swimming in a river earlier that day, leading them to deduce that the privacy-violating parasite had swum up his urethra and into his bladder. Indeed, the hospital warned locals in a statement that “the waters are rich with leeches and other insects during the rainy season.”

Unfortunately, removal was complicated by the fact that the interloper had ballooned up to a much larger size after sucking a pint of the victim’s blood — hence his pain while urinating. Not only that, but it had already injured parts of the man’s organs with its teeth, according to Viral Press.

To safely extract the vile visitor, doctors were forced to use a tiny probe with electric nodes and cutting tools at the end to kill the leech before yanking it back out the way it came in.

Fortunately, the man was released from the hospital after spending the night there and is said to be faring ok after the skin-crawling ordeal.

This isn’t the first time a leech has infiltrated an unlikely orifice. In 2018, a video surfaced of a bloodsucking worm being pulled out of a man’s nose in Neihair City, China, after the patient complained of having a nosebleed.

https://nypost.com/2020/06/24/leech-swims-up-mans-penis-drinks-pint-of-blood-before-docs-pull-it-out/