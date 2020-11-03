Posted: November 3, 2020 Categories: Videos Leftists organizations, are caught on Zoom planning a coup November 4th Zixtys Oct 30, 2020 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “Leftists organizations, are caught on Zoom planning a coup November 4th”
Sanctioned by the Bolsheviks, no doubt. They are useful idiots believing they have the go & blessing of the Bolsheviks. And the proud boys have their go as well.
useful idiots
how about the chick that said ‘whoever has the guns wins’ hahaha that would be us 🙂 these fools have no idea