2 thoughts on “Leftists organizations, are caught on Zoom planning a coup November 4th

  1. Sanctioned by the Bolsheviks, no doubt. They are useful idiots believing they have the go & blessing of the Bolsheviks. And the proud boys have their go as well.

    Reply

  2. useful idiots

    how about the chick that said ‘whoever has the guns wins’ hahaha that would be us 🙂 these fools have no idea

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*