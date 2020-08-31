Legal Demand Letter & Notice of Intent to Catholic Diocese of Amarillo Texas

NoMask Info

Sent to The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Amarillo, Texas on Monday, August 31, 2020, 10:31am Central Time

Hello, my wife & I own an ‘essential business’ which takes us across the United States. Yesterday 8/30 we attended 9am Spanish Mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Amarillo, TX.

2 gentlemen standing outside the church door were enforcing the face mask rule. I have a medical exemption from my physician and am not supposed to wear a mask. Your usher named ‘Jesus’ proceeded to go inside the vestibule and grab the front of a blue mask with his bare fingers. I told him that since he is so concerned about enforcing the rules, that he should be familiar with the CDC guidelines, which state that as soon as someone touches the outside front of a mask, it is considered completely contaminated and needs to be discarded safely, and the persons hands washed for 30 seconds.

Furthermore, I informed Jesus that I have a medical exemption and asked if his parish or diocese had instructed him on protocol in such instances. He said he had not heard anything about it.

So, your church as well as The Diocese of Amarillo are blatantly violating state and federal laws against DISCRIMINATION by not obeying the Texas mask order which states very clearly, as published on the official Texas legislative website:

“The following people are exempt from the rule: “Any person with a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering.”

Link: https://guides.sll.texas.gov/covid-19/mask-laws#:~:text=The%20following%20people%20are%20exempt,numbers%20of%20COVID-19%20infections

In addition, it’s incomprehensibly ignorant, immoral and low-class to not educate your staff on issues of law and discrimination and exemptions. This is a gravely serious matter which I hope you remedy immediately. I also would like a written apology from all involved, including the diocese, or further legal action may be taken.

[The priest also refused to give us Holy Communion kneeling and on the tongue, as is our undisputed right under the papal document Redemptionis Sacramentum. That is not a civil or government matter, but is a separate issue which will be pursued with the proper ecclesiastical authorities.

See the video here: Recieving Holy Communion In The Phobiocracy Scamdemic.

