Legal team challenges governor’s coronavirus order that ‘bans’ some homeschooling

Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order closing public school buildings also bans homeschooling, which is unconstitutional, contends a legal non-profit in the state.

“The Great Lakes Justice Center calls upon Gov. Whitmer to correct this unconstitutional action and assure parents in Michigan that they may continue to safely home school their own children while the EO is in effect,” the organization said in a statement Thursday.

The April 2 order states “in-person instruction for pupils in kindergarten through grade 12 … is suspended for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.”

It applies to all “non-public … schools in the state.”

One homeschooler explained to WND that some homeschooling in the state remains allowed, because there are two different statutes that can apply, and only one is targeted by the governor’s order.

“The governor clearly has the authority to close school buildings,” the legal team acknowledged. However, “Michigan law defines home schools as nonpublic schools.”

That means the executive order bars parents from directly teaching their children at home, the organization argued.

