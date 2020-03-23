Legislation to Force Testing or Bar you From the Public

Armstrong Economics – by Martin Armstrong

MEHPA stands for Model State Emergency Health Powers Act. It is a draft of model legislation to increase state powers to respond to bio-terrorism or other outbreaks of disease that the Centers for Disease Control and others want the states to pass into law. Although such legislation is needed, the current draft of the Model Act, unfortunately, is written in a way that doesn’t adequately protect citizens against the misuse of the tremendous powers that it would grant in an emergency.

Denmark rushed through a bill that allows them to enlist the police in forced testing, treatment, and punishment relating to the coronavirus. You can be punished for refusing to be tested, and you can be forcibly vaccinated. You can be refused access to supermarkets, shops, public transport, etc. unless you are tested.

