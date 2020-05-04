Lessons Learned From the Plandemic

Rob Kirby said that the Overlords knew last year that they would need to print exponentially more money in 2020 so they decided to use Covid as a cover. They had already blown through the $21 trillion they had stolen from US taxpayers. (This is the Missing $21 trillion that had been revealed by Dr Mark Skidmore.) That was gone together with the trillions the CIA had in their Blacks Ops slush fund selling illegal drugs and weapons. They needed tens of trillions more. The US National Debt increased by $1,217,911,509,254.17 in April. Not even the wildest Keynesian would have agreed to that a year ago. But now Covid covers all even Helicopter Money dropped by the trillions.

Please note David Rothkopf in his book Superclass said in 2008 the world was run 30 Families and their 6,000 Minions. I use the term Overlord to refer to the leading members of the Families and their more prominent Minions.

Luc Montagnier won the 2008 Nobel Prize in Medicine. He says Covid-19 is a Bioweapon and was made in a lab. Francis Boyle drafted America’s laws on Bioweapons. He agrees. It is a Bioweapon.

The Spike protein was engineered from SARS into Covid. This allows it to enter human cells. 4 new sequences were engineered into Covid from the HIV virus including the GP 41 envelope which is the key for HIV to infect human bodies.

There are far fewer Covid deaths in the US, 37,700 according to the CDC, than the 66,000 the media claims. The original prediction was 2.2 million. This Plandemic would not be possible without fear mongering from the Corporate Media. But then they covered up the theft of the $21 trillion and told every lie that got us into the wars we didn’t need beginning with WW I.

Covid originated simultaneously in labs in Wuhan China and in the US at the University of North Carolina as a joint project funded by the US. The Wuhan lab had been built by France and China. The Obama admin shut down the US research because it violated US law against Gain of Function. Simply put, it is illegal to make a deadly pathogen easier to spread from one human to the next – that is increase its R0 value. So the project was sent to be finished in China with a parting gift of $3.7 million from Tony Fauci and Barack Obama.

A recent study shows military personnel evaluated who received the flu vaccine were at 36% increased risk for coronavirus. Those flu shots must not be good for our health. The US has 11 aircraft carriers but only the USS Harry Truman is out at sea. The rest have crews too sick to be functional in combat. The Truman has been out to sea for 4 1/2 months. It cannot be allowed into port until another carrier can set sail.

Bill Gates has an interlocking network of health foundations and agencies that includes WHO (World Health Organization) and men like Tony Fauci. The Corporate Media does not bother to ask about the 500,000 young people crippled by his vaccine programs in India. Gates said in JFK Jr’s George magazine in February of 1997 that in 2020 the worst case scenario is an over-populated planet choked to extinction by a lung attacking virus.

Gates wants us to have Digital Certificates so we can be controlled by the New Global Government which will replace the soon to be bankrupt governments of former nations such as, the US, the UK, Australia and Canada. We are to live in limbo until a new vaccine can be injected into us along with our biomarkers that will allow us to buy food, get gas for our cars and go to work. But, if we should ever displease the Overlords, our bank accounts could be taken from us and our right to assemble be curbed. But that is already happening. The police arrest shop owners for opening their businesses while child rapists are let loose from jails due to fear that pedophiles might get a virus.

The Clinton Foundation has been asked to help set up a corps of contact tracers. They sound like a potential NWO Goon Squad.

A study of Covid patients in hospitals found that 100% of the ones who were under 75 and in the Intensive Care Unit had deficient levels of Vitamins D and C in their blood. So staying away from flu shots and supplementing with vitamin D-3 and C makes anyone under 75 who is not terminally ill almost invulnerable. More on that.

Since we have near instant testing and a known cure – hydroxychloroquine and zinc sulfate, continuing the quarantine of the healthy makes no sense. It is time to open up the country. Want to catch a plane, get tested. Fail the test and take hydroxychloroquine and zinc sulfate every day for 5 days. Ditto for going back to work, attending church and opening the schools.

By the way, the US needs to start making its own hydroxychloroquine and its chemical precursors.

Bill Still says openly that the Democrat strategy is to keep the lockdown going so they can cause a Raging Depression and elect a Democrat President in November. Their current candidate has dementia and is getting worse every day. They are talking about Governor Cuomo but he is the man who barred doctors from prescribing the cure for Covid to outpatients. He even shut down the practice of Dr Zelenko in Monroe, New York who cured 700 patients with zero deaths. To get the cure New Yorkers had to sit around and get sick enough for hospitalization. During this waiting period, they infected more people. And then were admitted to the hospital so the Gov could rant about the epidemic and that we needed 300,000 ventilators. Cuomo killed voters so maybe he is not presidential material. It is possible the Democrats will run Hillary again. She is so despised that she would have trouble winning with even 50 million unemployed.

We need to emphasize the difference between President Trump and every administration since January 1989. The Bushes I and II, the Clintons and Obama all had history working for the CIA before being allowed to run for President. Trump did not. Trump had obtained a Greenlight from the US military to run for President. This latter fact is according to Catherine Austin Fitts, former Housing Commissioner under Bush I, who was run out of DC because she suffered from excessive honesty.

To survive Covid and the vaccines and the coming wave of bioweapons we will need to improve our basic health. I met a pharmacist who actually thought there was no such thing as a Gut Barrier. That is what narrow academic training does to people whose institutions of higher education are all controlled by Big Pharma.

Hippocrates said, “all disease begins in the gut.” The intestinal tract is much larger than the surface area of the skin. The gut barrier lines the surface of that tract from stem to stern protecting us from disease and cytokine storms. Dr Rhonda Patrick says we need 3 things to build a gut barrier, probiotics, a higher fiber diet and Vitamin B Complex. Dr Patrick takes 35 grams a day of fiber but that is not all from one or two sources.

Others have found that Vitamin C can be found in the endothelial cells in the gut barrier. The endothelial cells line all blood vessels including the capillaries and also the lymph system. They regulate blood pressure. Vitamins C and D are key elements in the protection of the ACE 2 receptors which the Covid Bioweapon was designed to attack. I started taking liposomal C. It is far superior to any other C supplement I took in the past. Everyone has a gut barrier but most people don’t have one that protects their health. They use antibiotics which destroys their probiotics. They consume too much simple sugar that feeds the bad microbes your probiotics must wage war against.

Our job is to survive. If we do, we determine the future. The sheeple are idiots willing to believe the silliest of propaganda tales. I think we will soon see a billion plus people dying from starvation, plagues suicide and violence. The idiots will lash out not knowing who runs their governments no matter who wins the election. It is the Thirty Families and their Minions. By the way, the Bilderberg 2020 conference has been postponed.

There is a video below from a former Russian GRU Intelligence Colonel who says this whole operation is designed to reduce the world population down to one billion people. 100 million rulers and 900 million docile barcoded Gentiles.

This is Year Zero of the Plandemic. The Genocide will continue until we say No.

That reference on the increased 36% risk for the virus if you obediently got your flu shot is here:

