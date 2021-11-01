“Let’s be clear about one thing, no one grants me freedom”





Lyraliv

October 30th, 2021.

” Cui Bono ” ( WHO Benefits ? [Pun Intended] ) This age old question should always be asked in relation to Politics, economics, Pharma Industry, Medical Industry etc…… due to the ego-centered biases present in the human condition.

This short press conference presentation was done by EU MEP Christine Andersson (Committee on Culture and Education, Germany ),and it is said that many EU employees in the Parliament have been present online, and that the group which Christine Andersson is speaking for, has broad support within the EU Parliament.

Other MEP’s present in this group are; Francesca Donato (Committee on Petitions, Italy ), Ivan Vilibor Sincic (Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety, Croatia), Cristian Terhes (Committee on Employment and Social Affairs, Rumania)

https://www.europarl.europa.eu/meps/en/197655/CRISTIAN_TERHES/home

https://www.europarl.europa.eu/meps/en/197935/IVAN+VILIBOR_SINCIC/home

https://www.europarl.europa.eu/meps/en/197475/CHRISTINE_ANDERSON/home

https://www.europarl.europa.eu/meps/en/197822/FRANCESCA_DONATO/home

WE WILL NOT COMPLY !!

For those of you that have wondered how it was psychologically possible to convince a whole planet about a “ Covid pandemic “ and the believed necessity of lockdowns, economic stratifications and forced beliefs of solidarity, please read the paper following the link directly below

Coercive Mind Control and Brainwashing Tactics:

