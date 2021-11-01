“Let’s be clear about one thing, no one grants me freedom”

October 30th, 2021.
” Cui Bono ” ( WHO Benefits ? [Pun Intended] ) This age old question should always be asked in relation to Politics, economics, Pharma Industry, Medical Industry etc…… due to the ego-centered biases present in the human condition.
This short press conference presentation was done by EU MEP Christine Andersson (Committee on Culture and Education, Germany ),and it is said that many EU employees in the Parliament have been present online, and that the group which Christine Andersson is speaking for, has broad support within the EU Parliament.
Other MEP’s present in this group are; Francesca Donato (Committee on Petitions, Italy ), Ivan Vilibor Sincic (Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety, Croatia), Cristian Terhes (Committee on Employment and Social Affairs, Rumania)
https://www.europarl.europa.eu/meps/en/197655/CRISTIAN_TERHES/home
https://www.europarl.europa.eu/meps/en/197935/IVAN+VILIBOR_SINCIC/home
https://www.europarl.europa.eu/meps/en/197475/CHRISTINE_ANDERSON/home
https://www.europarl.europa.eu/meps/en/197822/FRANCESCA_DONATO/home
WE WILL NOT COMPLY !!
For those of you that have wondered how it was psychologically possible to convince a whole planet about a “ Covid pandemic “ and the believed necessity of lockdowns, economic stratifications and forced beliefs of solidarity, please read the paper following the link directly below
Coercive Mind Control and Brainwashing Tactics:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/13n1OX4Kwi27uaiWBGrVYffOWZC4eXqKe/view?usp=sharing
A Tribute to the Corona virus whistleblowers / book: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1YCZ_HMcRFqy_0E2goElRwVWoKmSOmYIi/view?usp=sharing
Books science and medical corruption: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MtBiO80w4ycIlKl2T3BzO4bpLmbm9SjP/view?usp=sharing
The Yan report: https://drive.google.com/file/d/17ZdqA_1UWoly8bb8sL_Pd4y0VOhr1TXN/view?usp=sharing
GOF Research pdf: https://drive.google.com/file/d/18yB27dC43AOLVb1spyo-6Z7XLvfRI6FM/view?usp=sharing
Universal Declaration of Human Rights: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MTd87ePz–kSIJ3OY9M3nhd-17qHKvWp/view?usp=sharing
Nürnberg Codex: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Zl2TLMecWcpmOq0Eu3xd6lqmVs3iqgqo/view?usp=sharing
Helsinki Declaration: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RtG2cKRMsjaPXBMwrH4-FnnuwjqG-Ok9/view?usp=sharing
Vaccine Death Report: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JD478n8nsx5WNgR4uF6G9IiguKEuLPfu/view?usp=sharing
Silent Weapons For Quiet Wars: https://drive.google.com/file/d/18VLvPBVYSy_rugoRqOYvrBl6nopGeBoF/view?usp=sharing
Universal Declaration Bioethics & Human Rights: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1CxNWhHAyZMZT2yjBsENwkyx45E7dd3SX/view?usp=sharing
Universal Declaration on Human Genome & Human Rights: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mNnAL1EJKW9Na42mODMI5u5z5Cdvsv_w/view?usp=sharing
International Declaration On Human Genetic Data: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PCivqcwr6pllOO54qR4uCRmTmZ-Xr1Qn/view?usp=sharing
The Fauci COVID-19 Dossier: https://www.davidmartin.world/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/The_Fauci_COVID-19_Dossier.pdf
Corman-Drosden review report: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1f7_uCZT8QNXCr1KcCbk2mEbGIjfBvzQ8/view?usp=sharing
Pretty simple 2 minutes and 18 seconds
Nice speech. However, “free” “citizen” is an oxymoron – those 2 words should never be used together & being from the EU I’d say she should probably already know that.
Just as an added note, I watched part of a video very recently where Dr Carrie Madej was talking about latest findings on what is in the “vaccinations”. In the space of 1 or 2 sentences she used the word “citizen” twice – the second time she actually used the words “global citizen” together to describe “us” the people. Huge red flag for me! They know what they’re doing.