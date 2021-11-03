Posted: November 3, 2021 Categories: Videos Libs LOSE IT Over “Let’s Go Brandon” Rifles BonginoReport Published November 2, 2021 Hahahahahaha *breathes* hahahahahahaha Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “Libs LOSE IT Over “Let’s Go Brandon” Rifles”
Hahhahahahaha
and so much stupidity and wrong speak in one video , especially in the functions of an AR15
Codephrase? What are we 2 years old? Lol!
The condescending tone of these reporters is so obvious and irritating to listen to.
Love how the reporter has to emphasize “Assault rifle” in order to demonize it and help promote their gun control propaganda.
Then he has to mention that he asked the secret service if it was a threat in order to probably help our foreign government in occupation to instigate a ban or lockdown on guns and the people.
The MSM truly is an enemy of our Republic.