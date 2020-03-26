Lift COVID-19 Lockdowns Worldwide on April 15, 2020

Covid19 Response Platform

To the Governments of Nations for the People

On April 15 most of the world will have been under ‘lockdown’ for a month or longer, as a result of governments their emergency measures to reduce COVID-19 infections in their countries.

During this period hundreds of billions, in whatever currency you want to count, will already be lost and the hundreds of billions in ’emergency packages’ will definitely result in higher taxes because governments will have added staggering amounts of debt that they will have to pay off over the next 30 to 40 years.

Small local businesses that were forced to close may never be able to open again. People have lost their jobs and have used up the little savings that they had.

Evidently, every life that is lost during this pandemic is one life too much but life does go on. We can’t keep all of our economies shut down beyond April 15 if we are serious about saving our nations, our cultures and our children’s future. It’s simply not realistic.

People have themselves and their children to feed. People need clothes and household products. People’s lives need to continue but that is only possible when they can go back to work.

The longer we quarantine and lock down entire cities and countries the more livelihoods will be lost and the more mental health problems people will have, which may result in an alarming increase in suicides. We must prevent this from happening!

Additionally, by April 15, governments must be in control of their medical emergency situations, that is why they were now given emergency powers. But these powers must not become a permanent fixture in society.

On April 15, governments should therefore also give back these powers that they were temporarily given by their citizens. With this much economic and political power in these few hands society can never rebound economically and heal physically and mentally. With this much power at stake, temptation is not what we should want to play political games with.

Sign petition here: http://covid19.intelcaster.com/petition/