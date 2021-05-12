Lightning strike propels chunk of highway through Florida driver’s windshield

Photos shared by fire rescue showed both the windshield and back window of the Ford truck shattered.

Just after 7:30 AM this morning, WCFR was dispatched to a traffic crash near mile marker 81 eastbound on I-10.

Lightening struck the roadway, causing a chunk of the road to fly through the windshield of the truck.

Both occupants of the vehicle were transported with injuries. pic.twitter.com/or5E2BtMhd

— Walton County Fire Rescue (@WCFRFL) May 10, 2021