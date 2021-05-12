A lightning strike caused a chunk of a Florida highway to fly through a truck’s windshield Monday morning, injuring two people inside the vehicle.
The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. near mile marker 81 on eastbound Interstate 10, Walton County Fire Rescue said.
Photos shared by fire rescue showed both the windshield and back window of the Ford truck shattered.
Just after 7:30 AM this morning, WCFR was dispatched to a traffic crash near mile marker 81 eastbound on I-10.
Lightening struck the roadway, causing a chunk of the road to fly through the windshield of the truck.
Both occupants of the vehicle were transported with injuries. pic.twitter.com/or5E2BtMhd
— Walton County Fire Rescue (@WCFRFL) May 10, 2021
Both people were taken to an area hospital. Details about their conditions were not immediately available.
Heavy thunderstorms were rolling through the Panhandle on Monday morning.
One thought on “Lightning strike propels chunk of highway through Florida driver’s windshield”
Happened same time as the tropical storm started up and the sun double shot cme and a xray flare.
This area was pointed at the sun when it happened.