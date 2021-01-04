Lin Wood drops major bombshells: Entire world controlled by pedophile extortion and blackmail schemes, ensnaring top influencers like Justice Roberts

Natural News – by Mike Adams

Attorney Lin Wood has been peeling away the layers of evil, revealing the truth about how the entire world is controlled by a global cabal of extortionists who blackmail top leaders with video tapes that capture their acts of pedophilia and child murder.

This has been covered by the independent media for years, but the corporate media, Big Tech and courts have covered it up (because they are all complicit).

According to early morning tweets from Lin Wood (see below), “Chief Justice John Roberts & a multitude of powerful individuals worldwide are being blackmailed in a horrendous scheme involving rape & murder of children captured on videotape.”

Lin Wood says he has a decryption key to the video files, and he explains that others do, too.

He implies that this is why Chief Justice Roberts has consistently rendered SCOTUS decisions that appear to be traitorous to the United States of America. He is being controlled and blackmailed, it is alleged.

But it isn’t just Roberts who has been caught up in this, explains Wood. There is a global cabal of enforcers who entrap leaders into these child rape, pedophilia and murder schemes, then use the video blackmail to control them throughout their entire political careers.

Lin Wood is blowing the lid wide open on a persistent, global pedophilia crime syndicate that’s run by high-level globalists, Democrats and malicious actors in order to control the world. This is what Jeffrey Epstein was all about, of course, but it involves 10 intelligence agencies, according to Lin Wood’s tweets (below).

Lin Wood also says Jeffrey Epstein is alive and has likely turned over everything he knows to Trump’s attorneys.

Here’s the full text from a series of Lin Wood tweets about all this:

Texts from Lin Woo on January 4th, 2021:

The price for speaking TRUTH can be high. Ultimately, one’s life & the lives of his or her family members & friends can be at risk or lost.

I ask for your prayers that Almighty God cover me, my family members & close friends with Psalms 91 protection.

@realDonaldTrump

I have shared with several individuals the TRUTH I will be speaking to you. Killing me will NOT prevent the TRUTH from being revealed – it will only trigger its release by many others. I ask @realDonaldTrump to immediately appoint an honest special prosecutor to pursue justice.

I believe Chief Justice John Roberts & a multitude of powerful individuals worldwide are being blackmailed in a horrendous scheme involving rape & murder of children captured on videotape. I have the key to the files containing the videos. I have also shared this information.

This blackmail scheme is conducted by members of 10 of world’s most well-known & “elite” intelligence agencies.

One of those groups was hacked by a group known as Lizard Squad. The blackmail files of rape & murder were obtained by this group & copy was provided to Isaac Kappy.

The blackmail targets are approached with a gun, a child, & a camera. The target is ordered to rape the child on video. The target is then ordered to shoot the child on video. The target is then owned & controlled by the blackmailers until blackmail evidence loses its value.

After Kappy received the hacked files from member of Lizard Squad, he gave files to one friend and the encryption key to another friend. He provided this information to his friends shortly before he was murdered in May 13, 2019. Members of Lizard Squad were jailed for hacking.

Jeffrey Epstein used this same blackmail scheme of child rape & child murder to either further his own interests or those of any intelligence agency with whom he worked. ALL who flew on his private jet or visited his island must be IMMEDIATELY interrogated & brought to justice.

I have concerns that information from Kappy was not delivered to @realDonaldTrump & his effort to get it to President may have caused his death. I am aware that my life is now at great risk. But I put my faith in God. I prayed before I made the decision. I had to reveal TRUTH.

Now you have greater context for the message I tweeted below on January 1. I had hoped that this revelation would trigger resignations & confessions. Unsure of that result, I had to reveal full extent of my knowledge. I am doing so now.

This tweet was an insurance policy. The evil forces behind this blackmail scheme of child rape & murder need to know that others have encryption key. I have procedure in place if I die in near term or any member of my family is harmed or threatened, key will be released by many.

I would never make an accusation without having reliable source for it. Stakes are too high. So I did due diligence to validate the accuracy of the shocking information I am revealing tonight. I am entirely comfortable that you are learning the truth. A truth that explains much.

The 10 intelligence agencies who have members employing this blackmail scheme include CCP, CIA, Mossad, FBI, MI6. The others are easily identifiable. The agencies do not which of them was hacked by Lizard Squad.

I have no idea extent of blackmail scheme of raping & killing children but given the number of agencies involved, the hundreds of thousands of missing children, & the otherwise inexplicable actions of many powerful officials, celebrities, & business leaders, I fear the worst.

The number of missing children worldwide & in United States is staggering.

So I have now conveyed the truth as I know it. There has been a rising chorus of people questioning my sanity in recent days. Now you can understand why. I have no idea what will be done to me or said about me in coming days, but I will rest well tonight for having spoken truth.

Many issues in our world may be tied to blackmail scheme I described tonight, including bizarre behavior of officials & judges in recent election. @realDonaldTrump must appoint special prosecutor to thoroughly investigate. We need answers. We must investigate. For the children.

If asked to turn over the encryption key & other information I have to law enforcement, I will only agree to provide it directly to @realDonaldTrump @GenFlynn or @SidneyPowell1 I trust them. Again, please pray for my family. Thank you. – Lin

In the following video from Isaac Kappy, who is specifically named in the Lin Wood tweets, he claims that many high-level Hollywood actors and directors are pedophiles:

Watch this video, “PedoGATE 2020” to learn even more horrifying facts:

And here’s Lin Wood’s latest interview, which is likely to be banned by YouTube soon:

