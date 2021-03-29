Rich little doughy politician thinks he’s Rambo now. Settle down @LindseyGrahamSC https://t.co/EKJWGyEZei
— Cat Pope (@HuffinCats) March 28, 2021
3 thoughts on “Lindsey Graham Says He Could Shoot Gangs With His AR-15”
Than pack up fairy and head down to the border , I hear it’s a target rich environment of cartels and illegals
Talk shit get hit
Lindsey Graham, no kids, never married, never seen with a girl = fag
South Carolina should be ashamed of itself. How this POS gets his sissyboy ass re elected is another wonder upon our land.
None of them ever got fairly elected
It’s a game , and we’re the ones being played