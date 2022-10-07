Lindsey Graham Threatens Elon Musk After He Calls for De-escalation in Ukraine-Russia War

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

On Monday Elon Musk posted a tweet urging a de-escalation in the Russian War on Ukraine.

Musk fears any escalation would cause great harm to not only Ukraine but the world.

Elon Musk also posted a poll on the end-game in the war. In response to his question Elon Musk was slammed by his pro-war critics.

The worst reaction came from Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany who made it personal.

Andrij Melnyk told Elon to “F*ck off.”

Ukrainian President Zelensky also attacked Elon Musk with his own poll.

This prompted warmonger Lindsey Graham to jump in and attack Musk for being “dumb” and threatening Elon’s Tesla company.

Here is Lindsey’s response to Elon Musk.

Suggesting we end the Russian invasion by simply giving Russia parts of Ukraine – after all the suffering – is dumb. It is also an affront to the bravery of the Ukrainians fighting to defend their homeland. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 5, 2022

It was an agreement signed by Russia that included protecting Crimea and the Donbas as part of Ukraine. If you want peace in Ukraine — which we ALL do — simply demand Russian honor the boundaries they agreed to in 1994 and withdraw their forces. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 5, 2022

And Lindsey threatened to take away Tesla’s tax breaks — for not supporting his war in Ukraine!

Wow!

While we’re at it, maybe the Congress should revisit the electric vehicle tax credit boondoggle. It is where the credit is now solely benefiting electric vehicle manufacturers who have increased prices equal to the tax credit! — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 5, 2022

Elon Musk responded to Graham (and Catturd2).

Ignore Lindsey the warmonger POS – he loves to send kids to die in wars. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) October 6, 2022

Gateway Pundit