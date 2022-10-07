Lindsey Graham Threatens Elon Musk After He Calls for De-escalation in Ukraine-Russia War

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

On Monday Elon Musk posted a tweet urging a de-escalation in the Russian War on Ukraine.

Musk fears any escalation would cause great harm to not only Ukraine but the world. 

Elon Musk also posted a poll on the end-game in the war. In response to his question Elon Musk was slammed by his pro-war critics.

The worst reaction came from Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany who made it personal.

Andrij Melnyk told Elon to “F*ck off.”

Ukrainian President Zelensky also attacked Elon Musk with his own poll.

This prompted warmonger Lindsey Graham to jump in and attack Musk for being “dumb” and threatening Elon’s Tesla company.

Here is Lindsey’s response to Elon Musk.

And Lindsey threatened to take away Tesla’s tax breaks — for not supporting his war in Ukraine!
Wow!

Elon Musk responded to Graham (and Catturd2).

Gateway Pundit

