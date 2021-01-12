Lineage Proof that Trump is a Jew

Goon Squad – by Miles Mathis: First published June 6, 2016

As usual, this is just my opinion, based on private research Readers have been begging me to do Trump, but I don’t think this is what they expected or wanted. Many have been fooled by him. I really don’t have much to say about this bozo actor, except to say that he has been one more test of the gullibility of the American public—a test they have failed. Even those who don’t like him have been fooled into thinking he is real person. He is about as real as Dudley Do-Right or Rocky the Flying Squirrel. His genealogy is a total mirage. I’ll show you where to look. First go to his mother at Geni.com.

She is Mary Anne MacLeod. So they want you to think she is Scots. Then click on her father, Malcolm MacLeod. Then click on his mother, Anne MacLeod. She is the wife of Alexander MacLeod, so that is her married name. What is her maiden name? Whoops, it is also MacLeod, because her father is also named Alexander MacLeod. So both her father and her husband have the same first and last names? Did she marry her own father? Also, her birth year is given as 1833. Note the 33. [Geni also fails to mention what we have to learn from the DailyMail: the name Trump was originally Drumpf.]

That can’t be right, can it? So let’s check the other genealogies. The second listed on a Google search is at About.com. But it has nothing to say about this. It stops just short of the Anne MacLeod problem. But it does tell us something interesting: both of Trump’s parents died at Long Island Medical JEWISH Center.

Wikitree matches Geni.

That date of 1833 seems suspicious for a second reason: it is too early. I am 52 and my grandparents were all born between 1900 and 1910. My great-grandparents were born around 1880. Anne McLeod is supposed to be Trump’s great-grandmother. Although Trump looks about 30 years older than me, his listed age is only 17 years older. Which takes us back to 1863. So we have a 30-year gap there between his 4th generation and mine. That’s certainly possible, spread across three couplings, but it is upside down to the trend. People tended to get married and have kids earlier back then, not later. And there were no teen pregnancies in my family, if you are pic of wondering. The ages in my maternal line were 23, 30, and 30, and the second two are well above average for the time.

So let’s return to Friedrich Drumpf, Donald’s great-grandfather. Two of his sisters are listed as Elisabetha Freund and Syblia Schuster. Oi-vay! Those are both Jewish surnames. We just saw the name Schuster in my paper on Engels published two days ago. I reminded you there that Max Schuster, founder of Simon&Schuster, is now admitted to be Jewish. The Schuster in the Socialism project with Engels was also shown to be almost certainly Jewish. As for Freund, see Michael Freund, Moshe Aryeh Freund, Wilhelm Freund, Yoav Freund, Leopold Freund, and too many others to mention. So at least two of Trump’s great-aunts married Jewish men. This reminds us that his daughter Ivanka married a Jewish man, Jared Kushner. We are told this is an anomaly, but it isn’t. What is an anomaly is that Kushner admits he is Jewish.

Friedrich Drumpf’s mother is named Katarina Kober. Not only is that possibly Jewish, but it lead to another suspicious scrubbing of the genealogy. Her father is given as Johann, but he has no parents. He is the only one in that generation whose parents are unknown. Even his wife’s parents are known. I suggest the name isn’t Kober, but Kolber. We have seen the genealogies being whitewashed this way again and again. Changing one letter is often the best way to do it. It is the most subtle, so it draws the least attention. Kolber is very often Jewish.

With more study, we find that Trump’s aunt Elizabeth married William O. Walter. That name is also possibly Jewish. We find a William Walter as Director of Jewish Family Services in York, PA. Also a William Walter just buried at Jewish Memorial Chapel of Long Island. Also a William O. Walter marrying a Cora Neuhauser in Lebanon, PA, in 1924. That name is also probably Jewish. And most curiously, a William Walter, Esq. listed in the Jewish Missionary Intelligence of June, 1896. More research discovers his firm were the honorary stockbrokers of this London Jewish society in 1900. That is interesting because it directly ties to my previous paper on Friedrich Engels and Robert Owen. Owen’s brother in-law was James Haldane Stewart, who worked for the Jews’ Society in the 1830s and 40s, a precursor of this Jewish Missionary Intelligence. At any rate, this may be our William Walter or his father, given that date. His father is scrubbed at Geni. The names Walter and Walters were chosen by Jews entering the US, as a new name, as we see from Barbara Walters. Her father Louis Walters was original Louis Abrahams. ..

Trump was brought up in Jamaica Estates, Queens, which has a large Jewish population. He went to Kew-Forest School, ditto. Its other notable alumni include Katherine Weber, Jewish, Gideon Yago, Jewish, and Hank Azaria, Jewish. Googling on “attended Kew-Forest” brings up mostly Jewish names. Trump’s father was on the Board of Trustees at Kew-Forest. By the way, it is very expensive.

Both Trump and his father ran with top Jews in New York, including Samuel Lindenbaum and his father Abraham (Bunny), and Roy Cohn. These guys weren’t just their attorneys, they were their enablers. As the NYT says in the 2012 obituary of Samuel Lindenbaum:

Mr. Lindenbaum cultivated a scholar’s knowledge of the Zoning Resolution, the arcane document that governs development in New York. As a result, he was able to bend the resolution to his clients’ will without breaking it. And because his clients were major builders and landowners — among them Harry B. Helmsley, Harry Macklowe, Larry A. Silverstein, Jerry I. Speyer, Leonard Litwin, Steven Roth and Donald J. Trump; the Fishers and Tisches and Rudins and Roses. .

Notice anything about that list? Everyone on it “except” Trump is admitted to be Jewish. Curious, no?

This is a rather extensive research project that all but proves Trump is Juden.

So how do you think he will react to Jew Inc and Israel demanding that the Iran deal be scuttled, so Americans can be dragged into another war for the glory of Eretz Israel?

https://careandwashingofthebrain.blogspot.com/2018/05/lineage-proof-that-trump-is-jew.html?m=1