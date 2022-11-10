Linn County won’t enforce Measure 114 if passed, Sheriff says

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As votes continue to be counted throughout Oregon, the Linn County Sheriff is already preparing for the possible passage of one measure that is some of the strictest gun control legislation in the U.S.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Sheriff Michelle Duncan announced that if passed, her deputies would not uphold Measure 114, which requires a state police-maintained permit/firearm database and prohibits “large capacity” ammunition magazines. There is an exception for military and law enforcement, however.

“This [Measure 114] is a terrible law for gun owners, crime victims, and public safety,” said Sheriff Duncan. “I want to send a clear message to Linn County residents that the Linn County Sheriff’s Office is NOT going to be enforcing magazine capacity limits. This measure is poorly written and there is still a lot that needs to be sorted out regarding the permitting process, who has to do the training and what exactly does the training have to cover.”

When it comes to permitting requirements, Sheriff Duncan said she plans to work with other law enforcement agencies, elected officials and community members following official results. She said she wants to protect county residents’ right to own firearms and ensure this law does not impede that.

If the measure is passed, the Sheriff said she believes a lawsuit will be filed against it almost immediately.

Despite results still trickling in, the Orgeonian/OregonLIVE on Tuesday night projected that the measure passed. As of 8 a.m. Thursday, the Associated Press had still not called it either way, though it appears Oregonians are in favor of the measure with projections showing 50.8% of voters in support and 49.2% in opposition.

