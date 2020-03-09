Posted: March 9, 2020 Categories: Music LISTEN by Jordan Page <noscript><iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/P_M_IO25xHg" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript> Share this:PrintEmailTweetGab<noscript><iframe src="https://www.reddit.com/static/button/button1.html?newwindow=true&width=120&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromthetrenchesworldreport.com%2Flisten-by-jordan-page-2%2F263450&title=LISTEN%20by%20Jordan%20Page" height="22" width="120" scrolling="no" frameborder="0"></noscript>Share on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “LISTEN by Jordan Page”
“I’m ready to die but not for a lie.”
Great song!
too many still participate in the lie 🙁