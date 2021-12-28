What a lovely new world we are living in when you go out for a meal and a squad of police barge in, persecute a little boy then demand to see everyone else’s papers. This is the vax passport world so many are begging for. #NotAboutAVirus #NOVAXPASSPORTS pic.twitter.com/ZQFnybs4ly
— Cyn Clagar (@cynclagar) December 27, 2021
Posted: December 28, 2021
Categories: Videos
5 thoughts on “Little Boy Traumatized as a Dozen Armed Agents Swarm & Harass Him for Eating Without Showing Vaccine Papers”
Where the hell did this happen?
Somewhere in New York.
Pitiful.
Who would be afraid of this pack of pussies?
They come in in large numbers because they are f-king cowards.
If they warned me, I would simply look at the name on their uniform, find out where they lived, and take five, ten, fifty, a hundred, a thousand and go to their house and challenge them to come out and enforce that warning. I bet they wouldn’t be as tough as they are with one little boy, would you?
Wow……This is an all new low for NYC.