Little Boy Traumatized as a Dozen Armed Agents Swarm & Harass Him for Eating Without Showing Vaccine Papers

What a lovely new world we are living in when you go out for a meal and a squad of police barge in, persecute a little boy then demand to see everyone else’s papers. This is the vax passport world so many are begging for. #NotAboutAVirus #NOVAXPASSPORTS pic.twitter.com/ZQFnybs4ly

— Cyn Clagar (@cynclagar) December 27, 2021