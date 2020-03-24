Little x Little on the Farm Fusion Framework – Making Permaculture Profitable





Urban Farm Academy

Nov 23, 2019

The Farm Fusion framework taught in the Urban Farm Academy teaches you how to start a farm business that reaches mass markets and allows you to get the price you want for the things you grow. It also looks to create a model that moves towards a sustainable and zero waste food future.

There has been an widening gap in our food system.

Farmers are selling ingredients, but the mass of consumers are looking for FOOD.

This disconnect has led to farmers selling their production to a tiny part of the market, for too little return.

But the process of rebuilding our food system is underway, and the opportunity for farmers to thrive is as ripe as it’s ever been.