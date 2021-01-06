Posted: January 6, 2021 Categories: Videos LIVE: President Trump addresses supporters gathered in Washington, D.C. <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Yahoo Finance January 6, 2021 President Trump addresses supporters gathered in Washington, D.C. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “LIVE: President Trump addresses supporters gathered in Washington, D.C.”
I’m spying on the rally. There’s probably a lot of good people in that crowd who are fed up seeing the country go in the toilet, seeing the hoax and its forced lockdowns, with forced vax lurking. And seeing their jobs disappearing as the economy dies. Seeing COMMUNISM!! I’m thinking a lot of those people who think they’re there for Trump are really there for America and can’t discern the difference between the two. Bill of Rights nowhere to be found. Fully unmentioned as the way to save America. There is no more important message than The Bill of Rights. Shout it out and let it be heard.
.
His lips are moving so I know what this means.