Posted: January 19, 2021 Categories: Videos LIVE: PRESIDENT TRUMP FAREWELL ADDRESS TO THE NATION 1/19/21 Right Side Broadcasting Network January 19, 2021
5 thoughts on “LIVE: PRESIDENT TRUMP FAREWELL ADDRESS TO THE NATION 1/19/21”
https://youtu.be/dt2C8S0Y52c
🙂
None of these so called great things he did affected my life one bit.
What a bunch of gobbily gook.
He made himself rich and all his buddies along with him. A worthless american traitor underwear stain. The pool boy got the best of it.
Yep. That’s all he needed to say, and you people got the shaft once again, and you didn’t do anything about it, so get ready for more.