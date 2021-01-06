January 6, 2021
Roads are shut down around the U.S. Capitol, where protesters broke down barricades and charged the steps, clashing with police as the certification of the electoral college takes places inside.
7 thoughts on “Live: Pro-Trump supporters break down barricades at U.S. Capitol – Capital on Lockdown”
I think they will be trapped in.
any traitors arrested yet?
Feed down?
Where are the people? Guess it’s curfew time. LOL
LOL
The mayor called a curfew at 6:00.
Yup, yet I seem to recall blm/antifa didn’t respect that. Bunch of piss ants.