Live: Pro-Trump supporters break down barricades at U.S. Capitol – Capital on Lockdown


WUSA9
January 6, 2021
Roads are shut down around the U.S. Capitol, where protesters broke down barricades and charged the steps, clashing with police as the certification of the electoral college takes places inside.

7 thoughts on “Live: Pro-Trump supporters break down barricades at U.S. Capitol – Capital on Lockdown

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*