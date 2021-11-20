LIVE: Protest against COVID restrictions in Vienna as Austria goes into full lockdown





Ruptly is live from Vienna on Saturday, November 20, as protesters opposed to coronavirus containment measures take to the streets of the Austrian capital to protest against the government’s decision to impose a full nationwide lockdown starting Monday.

Austria introduced a lockdown for the unvaccinated on Monday, November 15, allowing only the vaccinated or those who have recovered from COVID-19 to enter establishments of non-essential nature. However, infections have continued to rise dramatically, especially in the provinces of Salzburg and Upper Austria, inducing the government to impose the measures on all citizens.

The lockdown will start from Monday and be evaluated after 10 days.

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday there would also be a legal requirement to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from February 1, 2022.

Europe is currently experiencing a fourth wave of the coronavirus, registering record high numbers of new infections daily.