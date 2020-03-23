LIVE with Peter Schiff: The Real Crash Is Here





“This is a great video by Peter Schiff discussing the current situation (the virus) but the bigger implications of how our entire financial system is about to implode.

This is about 4 hours in total, so do NOT try and watch it all at once!, but take in 15~20 minutes. Also, he does spend about 2~3 minutes or so discussing his company, but just let it play thru, as what he talks about and describes afterward, is describing the conditions that we, the awoke and prepping, have been expecting for years.

I don’t agree with everything he covers, but I do agree with about 95% of what he says, and in particular, his predictions as to how this is going to turn the USA into another Zimbabwe or another 1920’s Weimer Germany with hyper-inflation, and all it’s ensuing ills.

Personally, I think we’re about to witness the greatest moral, financial and economic destruction this country (and other countries as well) has ever witnessed. – JD

Mar 18, 2020