Local students gather to recite Pledge of Allegiance together just like they would at school

Here is the pledge I take:

I pledge defiance to the emblem of the Jewnited States Corporation and to the tyranny for which it stands. One open air prison under ZOG with tyranny and subjugation for all but the jewish ass sucking elite.

Fox 8

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Schools across the country have closed as a precaution during the coronavirus pandemic, but that isn’t stopping some students from continuing to say the Pledge of Allegiance.

Jennifer Mahnic of Broadview Heights posted a video on her Twitter of multiple families in her neighborhood standing outside as they recited the lyrics in unison.

The video has quickly gone viral with many applauding the kids for taking part.

“We all have veterans in our family and wanted to show pride and support to our country and each other,” Mahnic told FOX 8.

The gathering was organized by her neighbor Mary Kressler.

“I wanted to teach them that patriotism is awesome and they should be proud to live in America. They need to learn that when things get tough, everything will be okay when we stick together,” said Kressler.

The families involved hope to keep the daily tradition going and are encouraging others to participate at 9 a.m. on Monday. If you do, be sure to use the hashtag #InThisTogetherOhio on Twitter, which is what Governor DeWine has been promoting.

Fox 8