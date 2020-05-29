Locals Rage At Rioters As Minneapolis Burns

Update (12:17 ET): Because of the continuing social unrest in Minneapolis, Mall of America, located about 8 miles south of the epicenter of the riots, has decided to postpone its June 1 reopening.

Bloomberg says the mall operator postponed reopening due to the “significant unrest in the community.” No further reopening timelines were given.

Update (11:07 ET): Blazing Press is providing live coverage of the ongoing social unrest in Minneapolis:

Well, by now, social unrest in Minneapolis, worsening by the day, has become an international story. The world is watching as protesters breached the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct building and set it ablaze on Thursday night.

The police station on E. Lake Street, across from the Target that was looted and burned on Wednesday, has been the center of demonstrations this week as people demand justice after the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody on Monday.

On early Friday morning, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey explained his reasonings to evacuate officers from the 3rd Police Precinct.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey addresses the burning of a police precinct amid protests over the fatal arrest of George Floyd: "The symbolism of a building cannot outweigh the importance of life, of our officers or the public." pic.twitter.com/ALUNx4yfcU — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 29, 2020

As police officers were evacuated from the precinct, some reports said by a helicopter, the Minneapolis National Guard entered the city with 500 armed soldiers and fully armored Humvees.

