Lockdown Message: You Have NO Rights

Henry Makow

A man walking his dog in a park is fined $880.

Everyone in Miami Beach must wear masks.

Paris bans outdoor exercise during daylight hours.

Stores cordon off aisles containing items deemed “non essential.” These include toys, entertainment, beauty supplies and sports equipment.

A Director of WHO says police may break into your homes and take away anyone they deem infected.

Cuomo urges the NYPD to be ‘more aggressive’ in breaking up funerals, large gatherings and people ‘playing Frisbee in the park’ as he raises fines to $1,000 for people who flout social distancing rules. Drones warn walkers to keep six feet apart.

In Santa Monica, a lone surfer is led away in hand cuffs.

In Pennsylvania a young woman was fined $200 for going for a drive, violating the governor’s “stay-at-home” order.

Church services are cancelled. Hotlines are set up so people can snitch on their neighbours.

In Colorado, a father is handcuffed for playing softball with his daughter in a park.

J’ACCUSE

None of these edicts have anything to do with containing a virus — real or imagined — and everything to do with instilling the message: You Have No Rights.

They have sent humanity to its room; destroyed the economy, our livelihoods and made everyone dependent on government handouts.

It’s time to call their bluff. This virus is fake news, much like Orson Welles’ invasion of aliens. Like 9-11,

and Saddam Hussein’s “weapons of mass destruction.”

It is a media creation. As Bill Gates admits, the purpose is to vaccinate and chip the human race.

We are not children. We will not be confined to our rooms. We will not have our property stolen from us. We will not have our human rights abrogated. We must say: we would rather be sick.

Their “cure” is a hundred times worse than their fake pandemic which is nothing more than the seasonal flu. We cannot trust their numbers. They take them out of thin air like our “money.”

Clearly, the government has been subverted. It administers the ballooning debt which the central bankers create out of nothing. Anyone who legitimizes this coronahoax is a traitor.

That tells you a lot about the current state of the world.

This is a war against humanity waged by our “leaders” who are agents of the central bank cartel.

They have no mandate to abrogate our fundamental human rights. If we don’t defend them now, we will lose them forever.

