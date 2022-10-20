Lockheed Martin Reports Net Sales of $16.6Bln, Net Earnings of $1.8Bln in Q3 of 2022

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Lockheed Martin recorded increased net sales and net earnings in the third quarter of 2022, the American aerospace and defense giant said on Tuesday.
Cash from operations totaled $3.1 billion, compared to $1.9 billion during the same period of last year, while free cash flow rose from $1.6 billion to $2.7 billion in Q3 of 2022, according to the release.
Lockheed Martin President and CEO James Taiclet stressed the company’s continuing ability to invest in new technologies.
Space’s net sales were up by $183 million in the third quarter of this year, or 7%, compared to the same period in 2021.
https://sputniknews.com/20221018/lockheed-martin-reports-net-sales-of-166bln-net-earnings-of-18bln-in-q3-of-2022-1102015484.html