Logan Act: Obama Hack Ben Rhodes Says Joe Biden is Already “Having Phone Calls” with Foreign Leaders About His Agenda

Gateway Pundit – by Christina Laila
Barack Obama’s Iran echo chamber Ben Rhodes said that the media’s pretend president-elect Joe Biden is already “having phone calls” with foreign leaders about “the agenda they’re going to pursue January 20th.”
Apparently the Logan Act only applies to General Mike Flynn.
The Logan Act, enacted in January 30, 1799, is a United States federal law that criminalizes negotiation by unauthorized persons with foreign governments having a dispute with the United States.
Obama’s criminal and corrupt DOJ and FBI persecuted General Flynn for talking to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in December of 2016 – after the electors already voted for Trump.
Flynn’s conversations with Kislyak were completely lawful and he was well within his authority as National Security Advisor designate during the Trump transition period.
In contrast no states have been certified Biden, no electors have cast their vote for Joe Biden but the media is applauding him as he speaks to foreign leaders about his agenda.
The hypocrisy is astounding.
WATCH:
.@brhodes: Biden is already “having phone calls” with foreign leaders about “the agenda they’re going to pursue January 20th” pic.twitter.com/ynHspaEDxE
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 9, 2020
Biden isn’t speaking with anyone. Right about now someone probably just finished feeding him lunch and now he’s due for a diaper change
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=2ahUKEwi4geDT2_jsAhXEPM0KHdwHDps4ChAWMAB6BAgHEAI&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenation.com%2Farticle%2Farchive%2Fthe-trump-team-definitely-colluded-with-a-foreign-power-just-not-the-one-you-think%2F&usg=AOvVaw1OitFUyhxvSp9iQrQhzC5y
Oh, that kislyak?
Yeah, no shit Martist.. Trump had billions in his pocket before he put his hand on the bible. POS COCKSUCKER …
I can’t for the life of me understand how chumptards don’t understand (((russian))), Mark.
Their worship of the tribe puts up an invisible barrier that blocks all logic, fact and common sense that there is no separation between (((russian))), (((chinese))), (((chump))) and it’s-not-real.