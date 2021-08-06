Posted: August 6, 2021 Categories: Videos London 2012 Olympics Opening Ceremony – nhs 1 etiennelondon Jul 28, 2012 Britain’s NHS dream becomes a nightmare; Voldemort appears to summon a coven of witches who, bedecked in black, fly to his aid… Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “London 2012 Olympics Opening Ceremony – nhs 1”
From watching this
It seems to point to them knowing full well what we would be dealing with today
These plans for us all are decades in the making as this is 9 years ago
.35 seconds in
“Save the surprise “ on the banner
Yeah, they rubbed it in our faces, in an antiseptic, sterile kind of way. And what an ugly presentation to the world, proving beyond a doubt that they hate JOY, almost as much as they hate us.
