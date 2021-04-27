Dec 6, 2019
The hardest walk you can make is the walk you make alone, but that is the walk that makes you the strongest. That is the walk that builds your character the most.
Dec 6, 2019
2 thoughts on “Lone Wolf – Amazing Motivational Speech”
Words are powerful. I’m inspired. Thanks galen.
that was good to hear