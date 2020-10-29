Looter Calls Philly Police to Report Looting After Fellow Looters Steal His Car

This is Philadelphia —
After the first night of violent rioting Governor Wolf defended peaceful protests.

So looters hit at least 20 more stores in the second night of looting.

It was so bad a looter with a car full of stolen merchandise was robbed by looters.

Police were called.

Via Local reporter Steve Keeley:

