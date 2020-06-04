Jacqui Heinrich reported tonight on FOX News there have now been 50 ATMs blown up by looters so far this week.
There have been 30 calls to police on attempted ATM bombings.
These rioters trying to blow up an ATM in #Philadelphia!#Minneapolis #GeorgeFloyd #Riots #BlackLivesMatter #usariot #USAonFire #Trump #riots2020 #USARIOTS #USA #StLouis #protests #protests2020 #Atlanta #NYCPROTEST #StLouisProtest #NewYork #nyclooting #phillyprotests #looting pic.twitter.com/tBgBhg73Vk
— Faruk Firat (@FarukFirat1987) June 2, 2020
Federal investigators are looking at this as a coordinated effort to bomb ATMs for cash.
On Monday a 24-year-old looter blew himself up in an attempted ATM bombing.
There are now reports of looters blowing up ATMs in Pittsburgh and Minneapolis.
Here is the previous report on the young looter blowing himself up at a Philly ATM.
One thought on “Looters Have Blown Up 50 Philadelphia ATMs with Dynamite Since Saturday – One Looter Blew Himself Up – Bombings Also Reported in Pittsburgh and Minneapolis”
When the reporter stated the attempts to blow up ATM’s was to “remove the cash” she wasn’t lying.
It IS an attempt to remove cash…
From US so chipping and tracing will be required by them.
Random people running around selling explosives and focusing on blowing up cash machines?
Please. ..this is to make it less desirable due to vandalism, violence and “theft”.
The masters of this shite show are also masters of the aforementioned crimes as well as many others.