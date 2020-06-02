Looters swipe $2.4M worth of watches from Soho Rolex store

New York Post – by Tina Moore

Looters broke into a Soho Rolex store during rioting and stole $2.4 million worth of watches, police sources said Monday.

Video shows throngs of people making their way through the front door of the Greene Street store before fleeing a short time later.

“The Rolex store is empty,” a police source said. “They stole like $2.4 million in Rolexes.”

The store was one of many in the neighborhood in Lower Manhattan looted after daytime protests ended. Social media postings show that a Chanel store, Lululemon and Apple were among those damaged.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner John Miller said outside “agitators” with ties to anarchist groups were using the George Floyd protests to loot and spark violence between cops and demonstrators.

The store’s spokesman said “no watches of any kind were stolen, as there weren’t any on display in the store. There were simply windows broken and some vitrines smashed.”

