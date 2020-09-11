Los Angeles backtracks on coronavirus trick-or-treat ban this Halloween

CNN

Trick-or-treating won’t be banned in Los Angeles County anymore this Halloween but it’s still “not recommended,” health officials said.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday revised its Halloween guidance aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Door-to-door trick-or-treating had originally been banned “because it can be very difficult to maintain proper social distancing on porches and at front doors especially in neighborhoods that are popular with trick or treaters,” the health department said in a news release.

But now the health department is only recommending against it.

“We are recommending that trick-or-treating not happen this year,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, told reporters Wednesday. “It’s just not sensible in a pandemic,” she said.