Los Angeles County ambulance crews are told not to transport patients with little chance of survival

More than 7,600 people are hospitalized with Covid-19 in just Los Angeles County. And 21% of them are in intensive care units, officials said Monday.

And every 15 minutes, one person dies from Covid-19, Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer said.

Now, ambulance crews in LA County have been told not to take patients with little chance of survival to hospitals.

“This order that was issued by the county emergency medical services really is very specific to patients who suffered from cardiac arrest and are unable to be revived in the field,” said Dr. Jeffrey Smith, chief operating officer of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

“Those patients have a very low rate of survival each if they are transported to the hospital. So at this time, it is deemed to likely be futile.”

Who gets taken to a hospital, and who doesn’t

The Los Angeles County Emergency Medical Services Agency (EMS) issued a memo last week to ambulance workers.