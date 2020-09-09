Los Angeles County bans trick-or-treating this Halloween due to coronavirus

Fox News

This year was scary enough.

Traditional Halloween activities won’t be allowed for residents in Los Angeles County this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to local health officials.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced a ban on door-to-door trick-or-treating, carnivals, festivals, live entertainment and haunted houses.

“Door to door trick or treating is not allowed because it can be very difficult to maintain proper social distancing on porches and at front doors especially in neighborhoods that are popular with trick or treaters,” officials said in a news release detailing guidelines for the annual tradition.

“Since some of the traditional ways in which this holiday is celebrated does not allow you to minimize contact with non-household members, it is important to plan early and identify safer alternatives,” the release added.

“Trunk or treating,” where children go door-to-door to receive treats is also forbidden. For adults, Halloween gatherings or parties with non-household members are banned — even when they are held outdoors.

Officials cited a series of safe activities residents can partake in to replace the traditional ones. They include online costume or pumpkin carving, dressing up homes and yards with Halloween-themed decorations, as well as, car parades that “comply with public health guidance.”

They added that Halloween themed meals at outdoor restaurants “must comply with the restaurant protocol.”

As of Wednesday, L.A. County has seen more than 249,241 total coronavirus cases and at least 6,036 deaths from the virus, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

At least 439 new cases were reported yesterday, which officials attributed to “both a lag in reporting and less testing availability” over Labor Day weekend.

https://www.foxnews.com/us/la-county-bans-trick-treating-halloween-coronavirus