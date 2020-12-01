Los Angeles Health Officials Want People Arrested Who Get Caught Not Wearing a Mask, ‘Act of Domestic Terrorism’

The Federalist Papers – by Marmee Rooke

Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis claims that those that do not wear masks in public are likened to someone committing an “act of domestic terrorism.”

The LA Daily News reported that Dr. Davis came under scrutiny, during a public hearing discussing future restrictions on businesses, for his handling of the Covid lockdowns and remarks he made regarding the citizens he serves. These lockdowns are crippling the economy in the county business owners are claiming.

Dr. Davis believes that “limiting certain activities” like “outdoor dining at restaurants” will get their positive coronavirus case rates to drop. He says he hopes that the lockdowns will “get [their] case rates lower” and allow the county to go to “a less restricted tier and open more businesses.”

Dr. Davis says, “We know what we have to do, but not enough people are doing it.” LADN reported that County health officials defended restrictions saying, “county projections show that the virus was now present in roughly one in every 145 people.”

LA County Public Health officials, including Director Barbara Ferrer and Dr. Muntu Davis, were adamant that outdoor dining was the reason for the rising cases. Both officials believe that those restaurants should have their businesses restricted.

The two did eventually admit that they could not prove through contact tracing that dining outside without a mask is the cause for the uptick in cases. That did stop Dr. Davis from saying, “If it were up to me, anybody not wearing a mask when they are out in public would be arrested.” He continued saying, “That’s an act of domestic terrorism and should be treated like one.”

Despite strong opposition from the county’s residents, the Los Angeles County Health Department issued the new coronavirus restrictions that went into effect today, Monday, November 30th.

The LA Health Department says that “restaurants, bars, breweries, and wineries remain closed for in-person dining and drinking.” It blames the customers for not wearing masks, saying, “customers are not wearing face coverings during their visit, which results in an increased chance of transmission.”

They already admitted in the public hearing that there is no connection to outdoor dining and the increase in cases. Still, it is easier to blame businesses that aren’t large campaign donors than realizing that the virus is highly contagious (and has over a 99% recovery rate). Very little is going to stop the spread without cripple the state’s economy for generations.

The only stats that should matter are how many deaths and the percentage of ICU beds that are occupied. Right now in LA county, “there are 1,893 people with Covid-19 currently hospitalized and 24% of these people are in the ICU.”

It is not a coincidence that the county gives a percentage of the number of cases rather than the actual number. 24% seems like a large number of people when the actual number of ICU hospital beds being occupied in LA county is around 454.

LA county would see hundreds of thousands of businesses close their doors forever because less than 500 people in the entire county are in the ICU with Covid. Wake me up when the world finds it common sense again.

