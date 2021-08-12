Loudoun County cuts mic of ex-student protesting trans policy

Daily Mail

A former Loudoun County student was cut off after telling Loudoun County’s woke public school board that he was the victim of sexual abuse as a child and didn’t want his brothers to go through the same while protesting against a controversial transgender policy that the board will vote on tonight.

The policy would force staff at all of Loudoun County’s public schools to call students from elementary school upwards by their preferred pronouns, and let them use the bathrooms and locker rooms of the gender they assign with.

It has been fiercely opposed by teachers and staff who say it goes against their religion, but the mostly progressive school board is determined to vote it in.

On Tuesday night, the final meeting for parents and staff to plead their case happened. The vote was scheduled for then but so many people turned up that it turned to chaos and it will now happen at 5.30pm on Wednesday.

One person who spoke was teacher Laura Morris who quit her job on the spot after complaining that she was being forced to teach a ‘highly politicized’ curriculum.

‘As a 13-year-old-boy I was molested. I don’t want sexual predators to slip through the cracks.

‘The policies here today are tying the hands of teachers and parents,’ the unidentified former student said.

‘I would never want what happened to me happen to somebody else. I look at my little brothers and am reminded of the things I’ve gone through.’

Before he could finish, his microphone was cut off.

A woman – identified as Brenda Sheridan – said: ‘We need you to yield the mic.’

A spokesman for the school board told DailyMail.com on Wednesday night: ‘The microphone cuts off automatically at two minutes, which is the amount of time speakers were told they would have prior to the meeting.’

Virginia’s woke Loudoun County school board will vote tonight on its controversial transgender policy that would enforce pronouns and let kids use the bathroom they want to, after months of protests form parents and teachers.

The county, one of the richest in America, has become a microcosm of the cultural battle that is going in most parts of the country.

Its school board has pushed Critical Race Theory (CRT) on teachers and enforced it to such an extent that one quit, saying on Tuesday night that the promise of a new school year with ‘shiny new tech’ didn’t absolve the guilt she felt having to teach CRT.

Loudoun would not be the first in the country to adopt such a policy if it does.

New York City’s is in effect already. It tells students and staff they must allow kids to go by the pronouns they identify with, including ‘ze’.

The situation in Loudoun County is significant because the county is not a progressive, Democratic city like New York, and is instead an indicator of middle America.

On Tuesday night, more than 200 people showed up to protest the vote.

They included teachers, former parents and students who don’t want the policy to be voted in, and LGBTQ activists who do.

The policy would force teachers to use the pronouns transgender children say they prefer.

It would also allow transgender children to use the bathrooms and locker rooms of the gender they identify with.

Another teacher who protested against the policy, saying it would ‘defile children’ was suspended.

Tanner Cross, a gym teacher, lost his job after speaking out against it.

He said at a different meeting: ‘My name is Tanner Cross and I am speaking out of love for those who are suffering from gender dysphoria.

’60 Minutes’ this past Sunday interviewed over 30 young people who transitioned but they felt led astray because of lack of pushback or how easy it was to make physical changes to their bodies… They are now de-transitioning.

‘It’s not my intention to hurt anyone, but there are certain truths that we must face when ready.

‘We condemn school policies [that] would damage children, defile the holy image of God.

‘I love all of my students but I will never lie to them regardless of the consequences.

‘I’m a teacher but I serve God first and I will not affirm that a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa because it’s against my religion.

‘It’s lying to a child, it’s abuse to a child, and it’s sinning against our God,’ he said.

Shortly after the meeting, Shawn Lacey, principal of Leesburg Elementary, sent an email to parents saying Cross had been put on leave.

The vote will begin tonight at 5.30pm.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9884963/Loudoun-County-cuts-mic-ex-student-protesting-trans-policy.html