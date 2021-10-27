Loudoun County parents’ tell Obama to apologize to rape victims’ dad over ‘fake outrage’ claim

Daily Mail

Furious parents and conservatives have told Barack Obama to apologize to a Loudoun County, Virginia, couple and their daughter who was raped by a skirt-wearing boy in a school bathroom in May, after the former President called the row encircling it ‘fake outrage’ and a ‘phony trumped-up culture wars’.

On Monday, juvenile court judge Pamela Brooks ruled that the boy – who has not been named – did force himself on the 15-year-old girl on May 28 in the bathroom at Stone Ridge High School in Leesburg, Virginia.

Loudoun County Schools hasn’t commented on the verdict. Students walked out of their classrooms on Tuesday in a show of ‘solidarity’ for the victim.

Some stood in front of their school, chanting: ‘Loudoun County Protects Rapists!’

The case drew national attention because the boy was wearing a skirt at the time and the girls’ parents – Scott and Jessica Smith – said it was what they feared might happen more if Loudoun County Schools starts allowing boys into girls’ bathrooms frequently as part of a progressive transgender policy.

Republican Gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin has harnessed part of his education platform in the case, saying: ‘What tragedy next awaits our children?’

On Sunday, Obama was campaigning for Youngkin’s opponent – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe – when he attacked Youngkin’s general position on education, the Capitol riot, and policing.

He said, in part: ‘We don’t have time to be wasting on these phony, trumped up culture wars. This fake outrage that the right-wing media peddles to juice their ratings.

‘The fact he’s willing to go along with it, instead if talk about serious problems that affect serious people, that’s a shame. That’s not what this election is about. That’s not what you need, Virginia.

‘We should be doing more to support people who are educating our kids.’

In light of the judge’s ruling on Monday – that the boy did forcibly sodomize the girl and force an act of fellatio – many are demanding that the former President apologize to the girl’s parents.

‘Barack Obama owes the family of the young girl who was raped by a trans girl in a skirt an apology,’ said one critic.

‘You have the former President of the United States, who never hesitated to highlight abuses and other civil rights violations when he was President and it was politically expedient.

‘Now that it has the potential to backfire against the leftists trying to move out society dramatically to the left, it’s inconvenient for him to recognize it and to speak honest truth to power,’ Ian Prior, former Trump senior official in the Trump Department of Justice, told DailyMail.com on Tuesday morning.

‘I don’t think Barack Obama has a clue what’s going on in Loudoun County Public Schools.

‘He demonstrated just how clueless he was by making this statement. It’s clear that all the star power coming in for Terry McAuliffe is reading off the same, deceptive page of sheet music with talking points designed to deceive people as to what’s really going on in Virginia public schools, and specifically, in Loudoun County,’ he added.

The teenage girl’s father Scott Smith was dragged out of a meeting on June 22 after hearing teachers from the woke Loudoun County school board claim they’d received no reports of sexual assaults involving students in the bathrooms, when less than a month earlier, his daughter had reported just that.

Superintendent Scott Ziegler sent an email to parents on the day it happened to say the school was investigating, but told the room on June 22: ‘To my knowledge, we don’t have any record of assaults occurring in our restrooms.’

On Monday, juvenile court judge Pamela Brooks agreed with the charges – forcible sodomy and forcible fellatio – which is the juvenile court equivalent of a conviction.

The boy, who has not been named because he is a minor, will return to court on November 15 for sentencing. He has also been charged with sexually assaulting another girl at a different school in the same Virginia school district in October.

Loudoun County Schools hasn’t commented on the verdict.

The girl’s parents now say they feel ‘relieved’ after but are demanding an apology from the National School Board Association for its characterization of parents who angrily protest woke school policies as domestic terrorists.

The NSBA has apologized for threatening to mobilize the FBI to prosecute parents after being asked to do so by the country’s increasingly liberal public school system, but Smith says they haven’t gone far enough.

He is threatening to sue the NSBA for defamation unless it apologizes directly to him.

After Monday’s verdict, the family released a statement through their attorney, Virginia State Senator Bill Stanley, saying: ‘We are greatly relieved that justice was served today.

‘No one should have to endure what this family has endured, and now their focus is completely upon their daughter’s health and safety as she progresses forward with her life.’

Last week, after the NSBA’s apology, he said: ‘I am a father who cares deeply for his daughter, who would go to the ends of the earth to protect both her and other students who attend public school in Loudoun County from suffering what she has suffered due to the misguided social policies adopted by the school board.

‘I am not a “domestic terrorist”.’

‘The NSBA defamed me, impugning my reputation and that of other concerned parents who dared challenge our local school board. I am owed an apology and I deserve one.

‘I demand the NSBA retract its statement that I am a “domestic terrorist”, or I will have no choice but to seek a court to do it for them.’

The juvenile court trial heard how the girl and boy were friends and had previously ‘hooked up’ with her consent, but that on May 28, he attacked her.

He also told detectives in some of his early statements that he ‘stopped’ because he knew he was ‘hurting the girl’, but also claimed the sexual assault only happened when his ‘knee length skirt got caught on his watch’.

The pair chatted daily on an app called Discord, according to the boy’s attorney, and regularly discussed sex. They had met up in the girl’s bathroom at Stone Bridge High School before, he said, to fool around.

The boy’s attorney, William Mann, argued that because they’d had consensual sex before – in the bathrooms – he was reasonable in assuming consent on May 28.

The judge disagreed. The boy is also facing another sexual battery charge on a different girl at a different school in the district. That case has not been resolved yet, and he will return to court on November 15 for sentencing.

The case became the searing tip of a raging debate in Loudoun County over transgender students’ rights and parents’ freedom of speech.

