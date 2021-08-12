Loudoun County teacher resigns in protest of CRT lessons

Watch Loudoun County, Virginia, teacher Laura Morris’s emotional resignation at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

The suburban Washington, D.C., county has been at the epicenter of the fight over critical race theory and transgender rights.

After previous raucous sessions, the board Tuesday only allowed members of the public to enter in small groups to speak publicly with no audience present.

That decision left many would-be attendees outside in a thunderstorm.

Morris, a teacher at Lucketts Elementary School, told the board: “I’m a Christian woman, and they’ve said they don’t want us here. I’ve found employment elsewhere.”

Before her tearful remarks ended, her two-minute time expired, and the board cut off her microphone. The board meets again Wednesday for a final vote on Policy 8040, which would allow students to identify as the gender of their choice rather than their biological sex. Wednesday’s session is the last before the school year starts on Aug. 26.

