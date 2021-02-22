Louisiana Secretary of State About to Hand Over $100 Million in Voting Machine Purchase – Dominion Is Reportedly In the Running

Gateway Pundit – by Joe Hoft

Insanity – Doing the Same Thing Over and Over and Expecting Different Results.

The AP reported in a biased and one-sided article that Louisiana is looking at buying voting machines for the state. We used to have less corrupt media, but today the media is full far-left and very dishonest. This article proves it (see bolded text):

Dominion Voting Systems, the target of unfounded voter fraud claims by supporters of former President Donald Trump, intends to bid for Louisiana’s new voting machine contract as it continues to combat the conspiracy theories surrounding its equipment, the company’s leader said Friday. “It’s our expectation and hope that it will be a free and fair process that will not be judged or weighed on misinformation,” Dominion CEO John Poulos said in an interview. Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s solicitation went out Jan. 27 for contractors seeking to replace 10,000 voting machines that are decades old. Bids from companies interested in the contract are due at the end of March. Louisiana’s contract is estimated to be worth up to $100 million.

It’s really outrageous that the AP would state that the claims against Dominion are conspiracy theories and unfounded. And what’s even more outrageous is that the Republican Secretary of State in Louisiana would entertain a bid from this company.

Here’s a link to Mr. Ardoin’s email.

Dominion is at the center of the stolen 2020 election where President Trump set records for the most votes ever by a large margin only to have the election stolen from him by a candidate no one was excited about, Joe Biden. The CEO of Dominion spoke in front of the Michigan legislature in an attempt to quell accusations against the company. But this only led to accusations about the CEO’s trustworthiness:

Inventor and cybersecurity expect Jovan Hutton also pointed out that the Dominion voting machines are connected to the Internet, something Dominion has consistently denied:

These machines should be destroyed, not purchased. They are at the heart of fraudulent elections in Venezuela and now the US.

Gateway Pundit