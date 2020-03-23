Louisiana’s statewide stay at home order in effect now

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) – The statewide stay at home order issued by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is in effect now. It will be in place through Sunday, April 12.
Gov. Edwards issued the order Mar. 22, after showing Louisiana’s statistics of the coronavirus spread.
Louisiana has the fastest growth rate of the coronavirus in any state or country in the world.
The number of cases in Louisiana is now 1,172, resulted in 34 deaths. The virus has spread to 41 of our 64 parishes.
As of March 22, there are 837 people have contracted COVID-19 and 20 other have died.
In Northwest Louisiana, only seven parishes have confirmed patients, however, there are zero deaths reported.
