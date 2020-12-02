Lt. Gen. McInerney: There Were Casualties in Special Forces Raid to Get Servers From CIA Facility

The New American – by Luis Miguel

Retired Air Force Lt. General Thomas McInerney, who served an illustrious career in top military positions and is a friend of Lt. General Mike Flynn, said during a bombshell interview that U.S. Special Forces were, in fact, involved in an operation to secure servers that contains crucial information to prove the reality of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Speaking to WVW Broadcast Network on Saturday, right after the outlet heard from Flynn, McInerney said his sources told him the group of Special Forces raided the CIA-run server farm in Frankfurt, Germany.

“Special operations forces seized that facility, so they have those servers,” said McInerney, who is known for his high leadership positions under the secretary of defense and the vice president of the United States. “And they know all this data they are provided.”

“Did that go down without incident, by the way? Did that seizure go down without incident?” the WVW interviewer asked.

McInerney replied that “I’ve heard it didn’t go down without incident…. It’s just coming out, but I understand, my initial report is there were U.S. soldiers killed in that operation.

“Now, that was a CIA operation, and so that’s the very worrisome thing. Did that occur because of what [journalist-author] Mary [Fanning] and I and Alan [Jones] were notifying on the Sunday and the Monday in different networks that this was going to happen, that they were using Hammer and Scorecard, and so they decided to bounce it overseas so that the server farms that Hammer and Scorecard were using the in the continental United States couldn’t be used? I don’t know that.”

He continued, “In any case, it makes it more vulnerable because when you start moving that kind of data overseas, other people look at them.”

Asked by the interviewer for confirmation that the facility raided by Special Forces was a CIA facility, McInerney said: “That’s correct.”

As The New American has previously reported:

According to Trump Recount Committee member Brian Trascher during a November 18 interview on Newsmax, servers in Germany belonging to Dominion have already been seized and are now being analyzed for evidence. “Now that we have seized the servers for Dominion that were over in Germany, we’re starting to get some raw data off of that,” Trascher said. “I want everybody to listen to me. The things that are going to come out are going to shake the globalists to their very core.” He warned that once it became clear to the Deep State and the Left that Trump would secure another term, terror mobs would be unleashed in American cities to terrorize and destroy.

This is in line with claims by Sidney Powell, who previously served as attorney for Flynn and is currently involved in filing Dominion-related election lawsuits (although she is not working with the Trump campaign in an official capacity).

During the same WVW interview as McInerney, Flynn said of President Trump:

There is no doubt in my mind that he won this election. Hands down. In a landslide, probably somewhere between 350-400 electoral college votes. Over the last two decades, and probably longer, we have seen a complete shift in how fast communist China, in their long term plan, decided to move up their pans to become the sole global superpower on the planet. I believe that at the end of the day we’re going to find out that he won by a massive landslide and he’ll be inaugurated come this January.

This marked Flynn’s first interview since being pardoned by President Trump.

The president, for his part, has continued affirming that he truly won the race when fraudulent votes are discounted. During a Sunday Fox News interview, he expressed dissatisfaction with many courts that have ruled against or dismissed his cases.

“We’re not allowed to put in our proof. They say you don’t have standing,” President Trump said. “I would like to file one nice big beautiful lawsuit, talking about this and many other things, with tremendous proof. We have affidavits, we have hundreds and hundreds of affidavits.”

With the Electoral College’s December 14 vote drawing nearer, it’s incumbent on the president and his team to get this information before the courts as soon as possible and prevent the steal from prevailing.

