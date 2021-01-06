MAGA protesters surround Texas, California, Michigan, Georgia, Oregon AND Kansas state capitols

Daily Mail

Armed militia members were seen standing guard on the steps of the Michigan Capitol in Lansing and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was evacuated in Atlanta as the President’s MAGA faithful surrounded federal buildings across the country.

Violence broke out in Washington DC Wednesday when thousands of the outgoing president’s supporters breached security perimeters at the Capitol with lawmakers inside the House Chamber urged to put on gas masks as tear gas was fired in the Rotunda.

In the hours that have followed, an armed militia has surrounded Georgia’s State Capitol building, 200 protesters have stormed into Kansas statehouse, and New Mexico’s and Texas’ State Capitols have been evacuated.

Large protests have also been reported in Colorado, Oregon, Washington State, Minnesota, Michigan and Sacramento, while swaths of demonstrators have taken to the streets in LA outside City Hall, where an unlawful assembly has since been declared.

In Atlanta, Georgia Capitol Police escorted Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger and his staff out of the building shortly before 3pm.

Supporters of Trump attempted to enter the building to deliver ‘written grievances’ about the outgoing president’s November election loss, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

