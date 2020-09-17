Maine cops hunt woman leaving dog poop in Trump supporters’ mailboxes

New York Post – by Lee Brown

That’s a really crappy political campaign.

Police in Maine are hunting a middle-aged woman who has been dumping dog poop in Trump supporters’ mailboxes, according to a report Thursday.

“She has been picking up dog feces and putting it in mailboxes, specifically of people who have Trump signs outside,” Alyshia Canwell, a patrol officer with Hampden Public Safety, told WGME.

The doggy-doo deliverer was spotted both Sunday and Monday, and was snapped riding a purple bike around Hampden while wearing a matching-colored T-shirt, glasses and Crocs, according to a police photo.

“She has been also defacing Trump signs, writing comments on the signs,” Canwell told the local station, without elaborating.

The mystery cyclist potentially faces charges for defacing political advertising and vandalism, the report said.

“I am so over all this crap, no pun intended,” one local, Shelly Grant Beals, replied to the police “wanted” photo.

“Do not approach this lady she is armed … and she is dangerous,” she joked, using an emoji for poop.

https://nypost.com/2020/09/17/maine-cops-hunt-woman-leaving-dog-poop-in-trump-fans-mailboxes/