Posted: June 7, 2020 Categories: Videos Mainstream coverage of the chaos NBC News Jun 6, 2020 Demonstrations take place around the world over the death of George Floyd and two Buffalo police officers charged with assault as outrage grows over clashes with protesters.
2 thoughts on “Mainstream coverage of the chaos”
So, mainstream (every station and outlet) is fully validating the chaos and destruction, and of course, calling it “a global movement.” All this while Covid Communism is given a massive push forward. But evidently you can’t get the virus at a protest. Some quotes I recently came across:
“The latest MSM line is that the police and national guard are not there to police its own people. If that be the case then this whole COVID agenda of forced lockdowns & illegal orders to close down businesses will not/cannot be enforceable.”
— Author Unknown
“No section of the American populace has been more completely deceived by the forces interested in keeping the truth from the people than America’s youth.”
— Francis Parker Yockey
“The 19th century was the age of Individualism. … This destiny does not tire, nor can it be broken, and its mantle of strength descends upon those in its service.”
— Francis Parker Yockey
Towin’ da line:
Seth Rogen Tells All Lives Matter Supporters to ‘F*ck Off’ and ‘Stop Watching’ His Films:
https://www.indiewire.com/2020/06/seth-rogen-all-lives-matter-supporters-stop-watching-films-1202234974/
