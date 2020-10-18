Mainstream Media Finally Covers Israel Lobby Corruption in Virginia

Anti-War – by Grant Smith

Why did it take a full year before a single mainstream mass media outlet reported on Virginia Israel Advisory Board corruption?

They had the free book: The Israel Lobby Enters State Government Project Biodiesel – The Jerusalem Connection and the Tobacco Commission

They had the Washington Report on Middle East Affairs Special Report

There was the free Audio Book: The Israel Lobby Enters State Government

Antiwar.com was on the case!
Virginia Israel Advisory Board Deal Improper Says IG Head of a billion-dollar state funding pool promises to behave

The Scott Horton Show was all over it.
Grant Smith on the Unscrupulous Dealings of the Virginia Israel Advisory Board

It is now a Full Year Later….and Mainstream Media is only scratching the surface

Watch this short YouTube video!

Anti-War

One thought on “Mainstream Media Finally Covers Israel Lobby Corruption in Virginia

  1. This is a ploy to satisfy the masses, to satisfy Americans worries about big time Israeli Infiltration into American politics. Until we stop the cash flow to Israel , or no longer recognize these Jew overlords, its business as usual. They will frame a Jew scape goat, and Trump will continue to stick his tonque in Netanyahus’ ass crack.

    Israel runs America, we pay a tax that goes into Israel’s coffers. These parasites are killing American Nationals freedoms. How perfect it would be if Israel would vaporize.

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*