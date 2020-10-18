Why did it take a full year before a single mainstream mass media outlet reported on Virginia Israel Advisory Board corruption?
They had the free book: The Israel Lobby Enters State Government Project Biodiesel – The Jerusalem Connection and the Tobacco Commission
They had the Washington Report on Middle East Affairs Special Report
There was the free Audio Book: The Israel Lobby Enters State Government
Antiwar.com was on the case!
Virginia Israel Advisory Board Deal Improper Says IG Head of a billion-dollar state funding pool promises to behave
The Scott Horton Show was all over it.
Grant Smith on the Unscrupulous Dealings of the Virginia Israel Advisory Board
It is now a Full Year Later….and Mainstream Media is only scratching the surface…
Watch this short YouTube video!
One thought on “Mainstream Media Finally Covers Israel Lobby Corruption in Virginia”
This is a ploy to satisfy the masses, to satisfy Americans worries about big time Israeli Infiltration into American politics. Until we stop the cash flow to Israel , or no longer recognize these Jew overlords, its business as usual. They will frame a Jew scape goat, and Trump will continue to stick his tonque in Netanyahus’ ass crack.
Israel runs America, we pay a tax that goes into Israel’s coffers. These parasites are killing American Nationals freedoms. How perfect it would be if Israel would vaporize.