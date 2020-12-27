Mainstream Media Urges Men to Freeze Sperm Before Getting COVID-19 Vaccine Due to Infertility Concerns

Big League Politics – by Shane Trejo

The fake news media is actually telling men to freeze their sperm before getting a COVID-19 vaccine because it may cause infertility.

The University of Miami is conducting research into the experimental COVID-19 vaccine potentially causing infertility. They are conducting a study to determine whether or not the vaccine has these damaging effects.

“We’re evaluating the sperm parameters and quality before the vaccine and after the vaccine. From the biology of the COVID vaccine we believe it shouldn’t affect fertility but we want to do the study to make sure that man who want to have kids in the future to assure them it’s safe to go ahead and get the vaccine,” said Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy, a reproductive urologist with U Health.

WPLG Local 10 News offered an ominous warning: “To protect fertility, some men may want to consider freezing their sperm prior to vaccination.”

Right-wing pundit Michelle Malkin brought attention to this troubling blurb in a Twitter post that is quickly going viral:

https://twitter.com/michellemalkin/status/1342189503016923136?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1342189503016923136%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fbigleaguepolitics.com%2Fwtf-mainstream-media-urges-men-to-freeze-sperm-before-getting-covid-19-vaccine-due-to-infertility-concerns%2F

Big League Politics has reported on the many different problems coming from the expedited vaccines, whose makers are shielded from providing civil liabilities toward individuals harmed by the shots:

The US government has granted Pfizer and Moderna immunity from liability in case people develop severe side effects from their COVID-19 vaccines. The Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act allows the Department of Health and Human Services to provide liability immunity for “certain medical countermeasures,” such as vaccines, except in cases of “willful misconduct.” According to CNBC, someone who develops severe side effects from a COVID-19 vaccine can neither sue the FDA for authorizing the vaccine, nor one’s employer for mandating it. And although it is theoretically possible to receive money from the government to cover lost wages and out-of-pocket medical expenses following “irreparable harm” from a vaccine, only 29 claims—6 percent of all claims—have received compensation over the past decade. In short, don’t count on compensation for a COVID-19 vaccine gone wrong. And don’t count on seeing any of those “you may be entitled to financial compensation” commercials for it either.

These vaccines may end up causing worse health problems than the COVID-19 virus itself. Big Pharma will make out like bandits though so the truth will ultimately be swept under the rug by the globalists. The mass hysteria from the scamdemic is the perfect crisis to usher in a one-world technocracy.

Big League Politics